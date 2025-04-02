Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Thirst’ will be Yirra Yaakin’s first production for 2025

Culture

Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company’s first main stage production for 2025 is the world premiere of a new work, Thirst, written by Western Australian playwright, artist and academic Barbara Hostalek.

Directed by Artistic Director Maitland Schnaars, it is described as a funny and tender comedy that explores why some people leave, some stay, and some return to regional towns.

Thirst emerged from Yirra Yaakin Writers’ Group program, Yirra Yaarnz and is Barbara Hostalek’s third main stage production for the company. The production runs from 29 April to 10 May in the Studio at the Subiaco Arts Centre.

Playwright Barbara Hostalek centre with ( from left to right) cast members Bruce Denny, Jarrad Inman, Leah Pigram and Director Maitland Schnaars. Cast member Della Rae Morrison absent. Photographer: Duncan Wright.

The story follows Lola, a former popstar, and her entrepreneurial long-term partner and band member, Chico who never thought they’d settle down in the country, let alone inherit a pub from Lola’s estranged, white fella uncle.

They become the first blackfullas to run a pub in the district. The Glass Slipper Tavern is the only pub for miles amongst the Yellow Springs district of canola and cattle farms. The tavern desperately needs repairs but it’s not easy operating on a shoestring budget. Can a karaoke night fundraiser, with the help of Roxy, a savvy barmaid with secret talents, help them save the pub?

“What I love about Barbara’s work; it’s funny, it’s tender, it’s a great feel-good play,” said Director Maitland Schnaars.

“Thirst was created within the 10- Week Yirra Yaakin Writers’ Group program, had a second development in the 2023 Yirra Yaakin Playwriting Festival and I chose to take it into a two-year development to bring it to the main stage. Barbara is one of my favourite playwrights and I am very excited to be directing the world premiere.”

Hostalek’s love of karaoke inspired her to write the play that features it prominently.

“It was a great play to write, I love the characters, the theme and that there is a lot of movement. It is a fun piece of creative work. I am so excited to bring the play to life under Maitland Schnaars’ direction. Come along and have a sing-song with the crew,” Hostalek said.

Thirst is her third production for Yirra Yaakin Theatre. In 2018, Barbara’s play Banned, produced by Mudskipper Productions in association with Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company and Playwriting Australia, premiered at The Blue Room Theatre, as part of FRINGE WORLD Summer Nights. Barbara was nominated for best new work at 2018 PAWA awards for Banned.

In 2019 Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company produced Barbara’s first main stage production Cracked at Subiaco Arts Centre. All three plays emerged from Yirra Yaakin Writers’ Group program, Yirra Yarnz.

Tickets are on sale now.

