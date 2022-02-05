This month the Queer Book Club is reading ‘Anything But Fine’

This month Perth’s Queer Book Club is reading Anything But Fine, the new novel from Tobias Madden.

The novel follows aspiring ballet dancer Luca, whose dreams come tumbling down when he breaks his foot, and his friendship with Jordan, the captain of the rugby team at his new school.

The world of ballet and performing is not foreign to author Tobias Madden. Originally from Ballarat, he worked for ten years as a dancer, touring Australia and New Zealand with musicals such as Mary Poppins, CATS, Singin’ in the Rain and Guys and Dolls.

He now lives in Sydney with his husband, Daniel, and their Cavoodle, Ollie.

In 2019, Tobias edited and published Underdog: #LoveOzYA Short Stories, which featured his first published work, Variation. He also co-wrote the cabaret show Siblingship, which played to sold-out audiences in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.

Madden has spoken about how the book was inspired by his own experiences in the performing arts, alongside as his own journey of growing up in the country. In a Q&A session Madden also said he wanted to explore what happens when people realise a dream they are pursuing may not be realised.

Find out more about the Queer Book Club at their Facebook page.

