This N That – South Side Queers celebrating first anniversary



The team at This N That – South Side Queers are celebrating their first anniversary with a fabulous dance party next weekend.

The community group based in Walyalup (Fremantle) have been working hard to cultivate a buzzing social scene for LGBTQIA+ folks in the area, and are marking the occasion with a big queer get together at Navy Club.

The celebration will include performances from Gavin Up and George Colambaris (not that one), and sounds from Core Data, Wetpuddlss, Ded really and House of Bok.

Organisers have stated the event prioritises the safety and comfort of LGBTQIA+, BIPOC and First Nations folks, with a zero-tolerance policy for any discriminatory or antisocial behaviour.

The team will also be fundraising on the night to support the work of Boorloo Justice, a local grassroots First Nations and POC-led organisation championing the Black Lives Matter movement in WA, and running queer celebration Baalay! In Boorloo.

This N That Anniversary will be held at Navy Club, Fremantle on Saturday 25th September. For more information, head over to humanitix.com

