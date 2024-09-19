This school holidays check out the Awesome Festival

The 2024 Awesome International Arts Festival for Bright Young Things bursts into life from 24 September to 28 September.

With an outstanding reputation for presenting the best in children’s arts experiences from around the world, the Awesome Festival presents exceptional programming for children of all ages and their grown-ups.

The festival presents more than 130 performances over four days throughout the Perth Cultural Centre, Yagan Square, and State Theatre Centre and in regional hubs in Wiluna, Mandurah and Bunbury.

The Awesome Festival showcases a spectacular array of events including theatre, creative workshops, literature events, music, ballet, exhibitions and a whole range of free activities for families.

The Boy and the Ball

Jenny Simpson, CEO of Awesome Arts and Artistic Director of the festival said, “The Awesome Festival is a firm family favourite every September holidays. With over 60% of the event delivered free, we offer both quality and value for families – with a big dash of excitement and delight!



“I can’t wait to hear the squeals of excitement when kids travel to outer space with a cast of shadowy characters in Slapdash Galaxy, their amazement at a squillion bubbles with the Bubble Canteen and the looks of concentration when learning new skills like knitting, circus and playing musical instruments.

“This year, we’ll present Two free ballets at the Heath Ledger Theatre, lots of events with local authors for the under 5’s we have some beautiful offerings including The Mess Hall, the Boy and the Ball and The Things that Matter.”

The full program is available online to help you start planning your Awesome outing.