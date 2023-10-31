THNDO shares she’s part of the queer community and excited about ‘Rent’

A stellar cast was announced today for the new Australian tour of the multi-Tony Award winning rock musical by Jonathan Larson, Rent.

Among the cast is singer THNDO, who was a finalist on The Voice in 2022. She shared her excitement about playing the role of Joanne in the production, sharing that she was particularly excited about playing a queer role because she is part of the queer community too.

Speaking to Patricia Karvelas on ABC Radio National’s Breakfast program THNDO said that while all her family and friends knew about her sexuality, most of fans would not be aware until now.

“This is the first time publicly that I’m stepping into my identity as a queer woman.” the singer shared.

“Not a lot of people know that. My closest, nearest and dearests know that I’m a queer person, so playing this role is very important to me because I feel I can step into my authenticity and let the world know who I am.”

Director Shaun Rennie, musical director Andrew Worboys and choreographer Luca Dinardo have assembled some of Australia’s finest singer and actors for an all-new production of this iconic musical.

Noah Mullins (West Side Story) plays the role of Mark, a struggling documentary filmmaker and best friend of Roger, an HIV-positive musician recovering from heroin addiction, played by Jerrod Smith (The Lovers). Martha Berhane (Hamilton) is Mimi, a reckless and passionate exotic dancer who lives only for today. The Voice 2023 finalist Calista Nelmes (Jersey Boys NZ) plays spirited performance artist Maureen, Mark’s ex-girlfriend and current girlfriend of Joanne, a tough, headstrong Harvard-educated lawyer played by THNDO.

Philosophy teacher Collins, father-figure, friend and former roommate of Roger, Mark, and Maureen is played by Nick Afoa (Miss Saigon), with Carl De Villa (Kinky Boots) in the role of Angel, an HIV-positive drag artist with a passion for life in the face of inevitable adversity. Benny, played by Tana Laga’aia (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), is the former friend and current landlord of Mark, Roger, and Mimi.

Completing the cast are Anna Francesca Armenia, Kelsi Boyden (also Resident Director), Mariah Gonzalez, Sam Harmon, Lawrence Hawkins, Josslynn Hlenti (Joanne Alternate), Hannah McInerney, Sam Richardson, Chad Rosete and Theodore Williams.

“For over 25 years RENT has spoken to each new generation of young people, fighting to be heard and seen,” said director Shaun Rennie. “Its timeless message of celebrating life in the face of death remains as relevant today as it did 28 years ago when it first took the world by storm. I am honoured and excited to be directing this national tour of Rent with an incredible cast and creative team. Viva La vie Boheme!”

Jonathan Larson’s Rent opened Off-Broadway in 1996 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The show earned Larson multiple Tony Awards along with a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, a distinction not received again by a music theatre work until 14 years later.

Though Larson himself never saw the impact of his masterwork – he died suddenly in the early hours of the day the show opened to the public – its longevity serves as a testament to the emotional resonance of his creation and an embodiment of its ever-present message “no day but today”.

Don’t miss the chance to discover the show that took Broadway by storm.

RENT will play at the Playhouse, QPAC, Brisbane from 27 January 2024, then State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne from 17 February, Newcastle’s Civic Theatre from 15 March, His Majesty’s Theatre, Perth from 11 May, and Canberra Theatre from 6 June.

Head to rentmusical.au for tickets.