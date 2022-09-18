Three classic musicals coming to Planet Royale in 2023

Hot off the success of their musicals Grease and Chicago local production company Drew Anthony Creative have announced three productions to hit the stage in 2023.

June will see a production of the musical version of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom, August will bring a revival of the A Chorus Line and in October the story of the world’s most famous strip-tease artist will be shared in Gypsy – A Musical Fable.

“2023 promises to be an exciting time for musical theatre in Perth and I’m so happy to be presenting this amazing trio of musicals for Perth audiences to enjoy at the intimate 200 seat The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale.” Anthony said announcing the upcoming productions.

“This is also great news for Perth’s talented community of musical theatre performers, creatives and technicians giving three opportunities to work on first-class productions, right here in Perth.”

Anthony has an impressive resume as a performer, choreographer and director. Early in his career he performed with the Queensland Ballet ands the Australian Youth Ballet before going on to work on a range of shows including Hot Shoe Shuffle, Cats, and Me and My Girl.

As a resident choreographer he’s worked on national tours of Singin’ in the Rain, 42nd Street, Hairspray, Jolson, and many more. He’s also worked with Rachel Beck, the late Olivia Newton-John, Carlotta and many other famous names.

The musical version of Strictly Ballroom made its premiere in Sydney in 2014, it’s based on the popular 1992 film of the same name. When the show originally premiered in featured a bunch of new songs written by songwriters including Sia, David Foster, Eddie Perfect and many others. Later productions have dumped the new songs and only featured the well-known tunes highlighted in the film.

A Chorus Line is one of Broadway’s most successful musicals. It held the record for the longest Broadway run, until 1992 when it was beaten by Cats.

The musical tells the story of seventeen dancers desperately auditioning for eight stage roles in a musical. This audition is the chance of a lifetime. It’s what they’ve worked for – with every drop of sweat, every hour of practice, every minute of every day of their lives. Their personal stories are told through captivating song, riveting drama and stunning choreography.

The musical has won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Score and Book, seven Drama Desk Awards and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. It was last performed in Perth in 2012.

Making its debut in 1959 and has been one of the genre’s most enduring productions. Featuring music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the show tells the story of strip-tease entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee, and her stage mother Rose.

The show features the memorable song Everything’s Coming Up Roses. Over the year many well-known performers have taken on the iconic role of Mama Rose, including Angela Lansbury, Bette Midler, Tyne Daly, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters and Imelda Staunton. The role was fist played by Ethel Merman.

Look out for the new productions in 2023.

