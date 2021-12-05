Three women take payback into their own hands in ‘The Bleeding Tree’

In an isolated town in Australia, a mother and her two daughters greet the man of the house with a crack on the shins and a shot in the neck.

But what do they do with him after taking payback into their own hands?

In this revisioning of Angus Cerini’s award-winning The Bleeding Tree, a cast of First Nations women tell the story of a mother and her daughters who are thrown into an unspeakable situation in this powerful and heartbreaking murder ballad.

Making his directorial debut, The Bleeding Tree by Angus Cerini is in the hands of Noongar man Ian Michael and creative Yamatji Nhanda Chloe Ogilvie, alongside Rachael Dease and Tyler Hill.

“I dedicate telling this story to the women we’ve lost in massacres and genocide, the daughters who were stolen, the sisters, mothers, aunties, cousins and grandmothers we’ve had taken from us in custody, it is for the women who feel they can’t escape their homes and are trapped in prisons,” Michael said of The Bleeding Tree.

“The Bleeding Tree is a play that will have many lives beyond this production, and my hope is that one day it will no longer have to reflect the world we live in but tell the story of women who won.”

The work also stars Noongar actors Karla Hart, Ebony McGuire and Kalkadoon woman Abbie-Lee Lewis. This WA premiere will see audiences bear witness to three women as they tell their haunting and irreverently funny story.

The Bleeding Tree By Angus Cerini is showing at The Blue Room Theatre until 11 December 2021.

Image: Duncan Wright

