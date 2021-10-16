TIN dons drag in the fun new video for the track ‘Stung’

London based, Australian musician TIN has a brand new single, Stung. To compliment the sassiness of Stung, the singer songwriter’s new video sees him donning drag alongside some of the fiercest queens London has to offer.

“Stung is about not being underestimated and not putting up with other people’s rubbish.” TIN said of the new offering. “I wrote it after a night out at a trashy club in Brisbane, having met so many gay men who were taking themselves way too seriously.

“I get exhausted by people who are arrogant with nothing to show and I wanted to write something a bit tongue in cheek about the experience.”

The video opens with TIN and fellow queens Polka Dot, Le Fil, Coco Couture and JVST TINA who have ended up at the wrong venue and are heckled by a group of ‘chavvy white men’. Throughout the video, we see scenes of these men being dominated by the queens leading to a closing shot where the queens walk out triumphantly.

“In the spirit of the video, I wanted to do something unexpected and that’s when being in drag came to mind. I’ve never done anything like this before and so having an amazing cast and team made a huge difference. I was fortunate enough to get my face done by one of my favourite queens, Miss Asia Thorne and the man I have tied up is my own husband and producer, Lostchild.”

You can find TIN at his website, as well as on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Take a look at the new video.

