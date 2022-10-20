Titans of ‘The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula’ rise from the dead this Halloween

Previously exterminated stars of The Boulet Brothers’ cult drag competition series Dragula have been summoned back to our earthly realm just in time for Halloween.

Following the success of their one-off comeback special Resurrection, which saw drag monsters Saint and Dahli earn a place on Dragula season 4, The Boulet’s have decided ten more queens have earned a second chance at $100,000.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans will see the return of season 1’s Melissa Befierce, season 2’s Abhora, Erika Klash, Kendra Onixxx and Victoria Elizabeth Black, season 3’s Evah Destruction and Yovska and season 4’s Astrud Aurelia, HoSo Terra Toma and Koco Kaine.

“We are so thrilled to bring back some of our favorite stars from previous seasons of the show for this new series, and we can’t wait for everyone to see the shocking lengths we go to in order to find out who among them is the true Titan of Dragula,” Swanthula and Dracmorda Boulet said of the season.

The alchemy of combining our favorite judges, challenges, themes and cast members from previous seasons all in one titanic series is a dream come true for us. We can’t wait for viewers to be blown away by this new format and the incredible artistry our drag monsters have brought to the competition.”

The depraved drag duo will be joined by some of the series’ favourite guest judges including Alaska, Katya, Harvey Guillen, David Dastmalchian and Elvira herself Cassandra Peterson.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans premieres on Shudder on Tuesday 25 October.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.