Today is Transgender Day of Remembrance, marking an important opportunity to honour the lives of trans and gender diverse people.

Each year, organisations and grassroots community groups around the world hold vigils on 20 November to hold dear the memories of trans and gender diverse people who have lost their lives, and draw urgent attention to the contributing issues, discrimination and violence against our communities.

- Advertisement -

The first vigil was dedicated to Rita Hester, when activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith organised the event to honour her memory in 1999.

Here in Western Australia, TransFolk WA have been hosting the vigil for many years, with members of the community sharing thoughts and memories with those who’ve gathered to hear them.

This year’s vigil will be held in Ozone Reserve in East Perth from 6:15pm to 7:30pm. The event will be Auslan interpreted. Find out more.

Tranfolk WA CEO Sam Gibbings

Transfolk WA CEO Sam Gibbings spoke about the importance of the event earlier this week at the PrideFEST Remembrance sunset gathering.

“On Thursday 20 November, Trans Day of Remembrance calls us to honour those lost to anti-trans violence and bigotry, and to act for change. It began in 1999 as a vigil to honour Rita Hester, a Black trans woman whose life was taken by violence.

“It exists because anti-trans violence is real and ongoing, and because too often, these lives are erased or forgotten. Trans Day of Remembrance is a call to remember, to mourn, and to demand change.

“According to the latest Trans Murder Monitoring report – 281 trans and gender diverse people were reported murdered worldwide in the last year. Most were trans feminine, most were Black or Brown, and many were sex workers, with twice as many activists compared to the previous year.” Gibbings said.

“These numbers represent lives, families, and communities. And while the number is lower than last year, it does not mean the world is safer. If anything, it reflects invisibility and under-reporting because the world has become less safe.

“Yet even in the face of loss, our communities show extraordinary resilience. We remember, we mourn, and we keep moving forward together.”

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: info@discharged.asn.au / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au