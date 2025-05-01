Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Tomas Clifford got stood up – so he wrote a show about it

Culture

After a successful season at Fringe World in 2025, Tomas Clifford Got Stood Up is returning for a one-night only staging at The Rechabite.

Tomas took on the challenge of answering 20 random questions with a time limit of 120 seconds.

Tomas Clifford Got Stood Up is an original musical-comedy cabaret inviting you to join Tomas as he dives into what exactly went wrong leading up to that fateful night – from unrequited high school crushes to obscene attempts at dating and flirting.

Accompanied by a live band of local talent, and the many ghosts of boys who never responded, Tomas Clifford Got Stood Up is a coming-of-age that couldn’t come quick enough, and if history repeats itself – might never show up at all! 

So, Tomas answered out 20 questions in 2 minutes and 25 seconds, but we still let him do a pitch about his show.

As he’s the first to play, he’s now the reigning champion!

Tickets to Tomas Clifford Got Stood Up at Thew Rechabite on Sunday 4th May are on sale now.

