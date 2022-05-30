Tony Hadley announces Australian tour for September

Tony Hadley, the former lead singer of Spandau Ballet, has announced a tour of Australia this September.

The tour will kick off in Tweed Heads on Thursday 15th September before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and finally Perth with a show at the Astor Theatre on Thursday 22nd September.

It has been just over forty years since Tony Hadley first released music with his former band Spandau Ballet. Now performing with his band, The Fabulous TH Band Hadley will be performing songs from both his solo career and time as the front man of the much loved 80’s band.

From his beginnings at the forefront of the New Romantic movement, Tony earned himself the accolade of being one of pop’s greatest vocalists. Spandau Ballet had numerous chart-topping singles and albums all over the world, including the epic Through the Barricades, the international number one True, and the unofficial London Olympics theme Gold.

Spandau Ballet had a string of hits in the early 1980’s including Too Cut a Long Story Short, Communication, Only If You Leave, Raw, I’ll Fly For You, Round and Round, Lifeline, Highly Strung and many more. In recent year music lovers have also come to appreciate some of the band’s deep cuts and b-sides as ground breaking music.

The band were one of the acts to play the historic Live Aid show in 1985 and are remembered as one of the biggest live acts of the 1980s. In 1990 the band broke up and the different camps in the band entered into a long legal battle over royalties and it would be almost two decades before they reformed and started recording again.

In 2017 Hadley announced his departure from the band and return to performing as a solo artist. Over the years he’s released many solo albums and collaborated with a wide variety of artists. He even ventured into the world of musical theatre appearing in the London production of Chicago.

Earlier this year Hadley released a new single Because of You.

In 2019 he was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honours List for his services to charity.

Tickets on sale from Friday, 3rd June – 9.00am local time.

