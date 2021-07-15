TORRES is ‘Thirstier’ than ever for upcoming album’s title track

Ahead of releasing her fifth studio LP on Friday 30 July via Merge Records, thrilling US indie-rocker TORRES (AKA Mackenzie Scott) has unveiled the album’s striking title track, Thirstier.

A swelling album thesis statement that is at once delicate and thunderous in its delivery, Thirstier sees Scott singing of a queer love that never knows scarcity, where the potency of passion and vulnerability is bottled and formed into an intoxicating composition that reaches dizzying heights.

It is a track that underscores the album’s strides towards abundance, its revolt against the grey drags of time, and the possibilities of infinite and limitless fantasies.

Accompanying the track is a sublime double exposure clip that heightens the song’s sentimental resonance.



TORRES’ forthcoming album Thirstier was recorded in late 2020 at Middle Farm Studios in Devon, UK, with Scott taking production reins once more, alongside her co-producers Rob Ellis and Peter Miles.

Her most exuberant and daring release to date that shatters the borders of imaginative possibility, Thirstier showcases Scott in exhilarating freefall, where love is infinite and coming from all angles, from romantic love, platonic love, familial love, self-love and beyond.

Forceful, melodic and reflective, Thirstier is a post-plague celebration, a flirt with arresting euphoria and lightning bolts of love, with her take-no-prisoners walls of sound as vital as ever.

Thirstier is the result of an industrious time for Scott, with the album marking her second release in two years, appearing soon after the arrival of 2020s self-produced and critically acclaimed LP, Silver Tongue.

Source: Media release

