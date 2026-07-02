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Graeme Watson
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Trans Justice Project launches national health survey

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Trans Justice Project has today launched a national survey aimed at capturing the desires, priorities, and experiences of trans and gender diverse Australians in relation to gender-affirming health care.

The initiative will gather critical data which will be used to inform a blueprint for a trans health system that is accessible, affordable, and affirming for everyone who needs it.

The survey comes at a pivotal moment for the trans community. The group says that while the evidence-base has never been stronger, anti-trans lobbyists and politicians are spreading lies about this life-saving and life-changing health care to try and block access across the country.



Just last year, governments in Queensland and the Northern Territory stripped away access to health care for trans youth, leaving hundreds of young people without support.

“We are all healthier and happier when we have the freedom to make decisions about our own lives and healthcare,” said Liz Duck-Chong, Research Lead for the survey and board member of the Trans Justice Project.

“Gender-affirming healthcare helps trans and gender diverse people to thrive. It gives us the freedom to be ourselves and to build good lives. But right now, that freedom is under attack from anti-trans lobby groups and politicians.”

“At the same time, many trans people are already struggling to access the care they need because of high costs, lack of availability, and discrimination,”

“This survey is a first step to fighting back against the attacks on our health care by building a vision for a trans health care system that works for all of us.”

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A future report, informed from the results of this survey, will outline actionable recommendations for federal and state governments to fund care, fix the system, invest in trans leadership, and protect trans health care from political attack.

“While there is strong evidence of gender affirming care’s effects, outcomes and strengths, there is limited research on the advocacy desires of Australia’s trans populations, and those desires have not been analysed across demographic groups, such as location, cultural background, or gender affirmation needs.” Duck-Chong added.

“We encourage you to make sure your voice is heard by participating in the survey across the month of July, and sharing the survey across your networks. We want to hear from you!”

The survey is open to all trans and gender diverse people who are 18 years old or older and who are living or have lived in Australia in the past 5 years. Participants can go into a draw to receive 1 of 6 $50 GiftPay vouchers, allocated at random after the survey period has closed.

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