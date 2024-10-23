Trans rights advocates say Mettam policy on gender recognition caters to the fringe

The chair of Transfolk of WA has described the recently announced Liberal party policy of gender recognition as an attempt to scrape up votes from those promoting an anti-transgender ideology.

Dr Thomas Drake-Brockman said Liberal leader Libby Mettam’s plan to make all people retain the sex assigned to them at birth on their birth certificate, even when all their other official documents have been changed, risks people’s safety.

Mettam announced her plans to wind back Western Australia’s recently passed WA Births, Deaths and Marriages Reform Amendment (Sex or Gender Changes) Bill 2024 at the Liberal Party’s state conference on the weekend.

After OUTinPerth asked for more details on the proposal a spokesperson outlined that the full bill would not be repealed, and there were no plans to reinstate the WA Gender Recognition Board. Mettam’s plan involves changing the rules around birth certificates only, insisting that birth sex be listed for everyone.



“These comments are radical and appeal to a fringe anti-trans ideology. The overwhelming majority of Australians support the equal rights of trans people, including protection from discrimination.” Dr Drake-Brockman told OUTinPerth.

“Undermining the safety of trans people by outing us on official documents will help nobody and demonstrates a profound lack of insight into the forms of discrimination that trans people face. This is a distraction from the practical solutions and real problems our leaders should be focused on.

“Trans and gender diverse people are strong and vibrant, even in the face of attacks like this. It is sad that Mettam stoops to the level of vilifying our community.

“This is simply another example of the unreasonable scrutiny our community face in living our ordinary lives. All Australians, including trans people, deserve to live their lives in peace and safety.

“All political parties and their candidates should commit themselves to taking practical steps to ensure that trans people are protected from discrimination in all aspects of life, including by amending the Equal Opportunity Act.”

Concern that the LGBTIQA+ communities, especially people who are transgender, would be a central part of the Liberal party’s 2025 election campaign have been growing for several months.

Alex Wallace, Queer Liberation Boorloo.

Alex Wallace, spokesperson for Queer Liberation Boorloo, also expressed concern over the Liberal party’s election promise.

“The Liberal Party has this week reminded us of their active position to further discrimination and harassment of trans and gender-diverse Western Australians.

“While Labor does not have our best interests at heart, the Liberals will only take a more active role hurting our community.

“We know for a fact that Australians by and large support trans and gender-diverse people, and support us being free of discrimination.

“Instead of acting on the real issues facing our state, such as the cost of living and housing accessibility crises, the Liberal Party would rather focus on fringe issues that only further risk our community’s safety.” Wallace said in a post to social media.