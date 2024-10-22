Liberal leader Libby Mettam says her party will ‘change back’ the gender laws

Liberal leader Libby Mettam has told the Liberal party’s state conference that if elected to government her party will change back the recently passed laws on how people change their gender on official documents. The move has been praised by conservative groups.

However, when asked by OUTinPerth for details of the plan the Liberal team outlined an approach that falls far short of what’s been celebrated by conservative groups.

- Advertisement -

The politician pitched her vision for a return to government in March 2025 to the party faithful over the weekend. Her keynote speech highlighted her plan for better financial management, improved healthcare services and tackling the cost of living and housing challenges.



In the closing of her speech she also mentioned domestic violence and gender identity, vowing that a Mettam lead government would see the recently introduced laws updating the processes for changing a person’s gender “changed back”.



“It’s unconscionable that while more women are being killed in WA than any other State due to domestic violence, Labor has fast-tracked the gender ID bill over tracking domestic violence thugs.” Mettam said.

“A bill – I can assure you – we opposed and under a government I lead, will be changed back to ensure people can’t change their sex on birth certificates. Its madness.”

Liberal leader Libby Mettam.

Earlier this year Mettam vowed that if elected to government she would ban medical treatments for transgender youth, while the party’s candidate for the seat of Albany has generated controversy with comments about links between pedophilia and the LGBTIQA+ community. Mettam described Brough’s comments as “weird”.

The Liberal leader has also been criticised for failing to meet with parents of transgender youth within her own electorate.



The commitment to revisiting the recently changed laws has been welcomed by Women’s Forum Australia. CEO Rachael Wong posted a video online praising Mettam’s stance.

“Liberal leader Libby Mettam told the Liberal state conference that if elected to government would repeal these laws. This is a big deal as she is the first major party leader to announce this.” Wong told her followers.

Following changes to the laws in New South Wales last week all Australian states now have a more streamlined process for people wanting to change their gender. Where it once a requirement that people has surgery or other medical intervention, now the process is one of paperwork.



In Western Australia applicants were required to submit an application to the WA Gender Reassignment Board, a process that has been described as stressful, invasive, and unnecessary.

OUTinPerth asked Libby Mettam’s office what the party’s plan was for repealing the WA Births, Deaths and Marriages Reform Amendment (Sex or Gender Changes) Bill 2024, and the response outlined a plan that appeared to be significantly less than a full repeal of the recently passed laws.

They say there is no plan to bring back the WA Gender Reassignment Board and under their plan people will still be able to add a new sex or gender to their birth certificate, albeit with a caveat.

“A WA Liberal Government has no intention of reinstating the WA Gender Board.” a spokesperson said.

“While a WA Liberal Government will allow people to change their gender on government-issued ID, including birth certificates, a birth certificate will retain evidence of a person’s sex at birth. In other words, a birth certificate will reflect a person’s biological sex at birth, as well as their new gender identity.”

OUTinPerth has asked Australian Women’s Forum and local LGBTIQA+ rights groups for comment.