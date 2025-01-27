Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Trans teacher’s discrimination complaint will head to court

News

The case of a music teacher in New South Wales who allegedly experienced discrimination after she told the school she works for that she was transitioning gender will be heard in the federal court.

Zoe Conolan-Glen filed the complaint with the Human Rights Commission in July 2024, and in December it was referred to the federal court.

- Advertisement -

The teacher was employed by Sydney Catholic Schools. She claims that when she informed her employer, she was transitioning gender they asked invasive questions including which bathroom she would use and how she would explain her gender to parents.

Conolan-Glen had worked for Sydney Catholic Schools across three different schools as a part-time music teacher since 2021 The Guardian reported.

It’s alleged that her employer suggested she should move to a new school at the beginning of the 2024 school year, something she agreed to, but as the new year began, she was not assigned a position.

According to Conolan-Glen’s statement of claim, the organisation allegedly sent her a letter in March 2024, expressing concern regarding her “observable male characteristics” and inviting her to take leave with no pay until the end of the year.

She rejected the offer, and was instead offered a administrative position without student contact. When she was considered for a position at a school later in the year it is alleged that a series of questions were asked about her intended bathroom use and how she would respond to questions from parents about her gender.

It is also alleged the school wanted to send an internal communication to all staff outlining Conolan-Glenn’s gender transition, when she refused to agree to this condition the offer a position did not progress further.

Speaking to The Guardian Conolan-Glen said all she wanted to do was teach.

“I’ve been teaching my whole working life,” she said. “My parents and grandparents were teachers. That’s all I want to do, and my gender shouldn’t be a barrier to that.”

The education provider has declined to comment on the case.

Rights advocates have noted that teachers are often discriminated over their gender and sexuality, especially within religious based schools.

Latest

News

Charges dropped against US doctor who allegedly shared medical records of trans youth

0
Dr Eithan Haim has thanked President Donald Trump.
News

Queensland government launches inquiry into “unauthorised gender clinic”

0
Questions have been raised about the operation of a sexual health facility in Cairns.
News

Lynn MacLaren launches bid to return to the WA parliament

0
MacLaren will be The Greens candidate for Albany.
News

Call for new Holocaust Education Centre to include acknowledgement of LGBTIQA+ victims

0
Just.Equal Australia has called on the Federal Government to...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Charges dropped against US doctor who allegedly shared medical records of trans youth

0
Dr Eithan Haim has thanked President Donald Trump.
News

Queensland government launches inquiry into “unauthorised gender clinic”

0
Questions have been raised about the operation of a sexual health facility in Cairns.
News

Lynn MacLaren launches bid to return to the WA parliament

0
MacLaren will be The Greens candidate for Albany.
News

Call for new Holocaust Education Centre to include acknowledgement of LGBTIQA+ victims

0
Just.Equal Australia has called on the Federal Government to...
Culture

Troy Hawke announces Australian tour – please Perth, that’s not a kimono!

0
Hawke is bringing his new show 'The Greeter's Guild' down under.

Charges dropped against US doctor who allegedly shared medical records of trans youth

Graeme Watson -
Dr Eithan Haim has thanked President Donald Trump.
Read more

Queensland government launches inquiry into “unauthorised gender clinic”

OUTinPerth -
Questions have been raised about the operation of a sexual health facility in Cairns.
Read more

Lynn MacLaren launches bid to return to the WA parliament

Graeme Watson -
MacLaren will be The Greens candidate for Albany.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture