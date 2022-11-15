November 13 – 19 is Transgender Awareness Week

November 13 – 19 is Transgender Awareness Week, a time to raise awareness of trans and gender diverse identities, issues faced by trans folks, and celebrate trans individuals, groups and their achievements.

The week marks an opportunity for people, businesses and organisations to educate themselves on trans and gender diverse identities, how to promote meaningful inclusion and affirm those who do not conform to the gender binary.

Educating yourself can range from attending or organising workshops from support organisations like TransFolk of WA, watching trans-led stories and documentaries such as The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone on Stan, learning more about pronouns and making sure to stand up as an ally at work, school or university.

East coast organisation Minus18 have also developed a series of resources specifically for celebrating Trans Awareness Week, and have all sorts of tips and conversation starters to help your organisation mark the occasion the right way.

The week culminates with Transgender Day of Remembrance, a special event to remember and memorialise trans lives lost of transphobic violence and hold them in our hearts.

TransFolk of WA are hosting this year’s vigil on Sunday 20 November in Hyde Park. All are invited to come along and pay their respects, and bring a picnic rug or chair.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

