Transgender health will be the topic at this week’s ‘Disrupted’ session

Transgender health will be the topic at this week’s Disrupted Tuesday event.

In partnership with TransFolk of WA and and the Centre for Stories, this conversation at the State Library of Western Australia will take a look at the way trans and gender diverse people, and the people that support them, navigate the health and legal systems.

This conversation will touch on mental health, name changes, accessing hormones, and the rights and restrictions for trans and gender diverse people under the age of 18.

The event will be Auslan interpreted and livestreamed.

Speakers

Brooke Bennett is an ally and parent of a transgender child. She is the current Treasurer of the Board of TransFolk of WA. Brooke administers online family support groups and provides one-on-one peer support to families of trans and gender diverse people. This includes local support networks in Geraldton where she lives with her family. Brooke believes that when families are supportive and educated, everyone benefits.

Aidan Maximo is a second year Law student at UWA and a paralegal at a family law firm. Aidan works at the Freedom Centre as a peer educator and is the current queer officer of the UWA Law Society, Blackstone. He is a passionate advocate for the legal rights of all trans people, especially young trans people in Western Australia.

Penelope Strauss is currently a Research Fellow in Youth Suicide Prevention at the Telethon Kids Institute and an adjunct research fellow at the University of Western Australia. Penelope received her Master of Public Health and PhD from UWA. She recently led the Trans Pathways project, which is the largest study conducted on the mental health of trans and gender diverse young people in Australia and the barriers experienced when accessing medical and mental health services. Her current research aims to decrease rates of suicidality among LGBTQA+ young people in Australia and she has an overarching interest in equity issues.

Lena Van Hale is a Perth sex worker and a queer transgender woman. She is the Manager of Magenta, WA’s sex worker support service. Passionate about sex worker rights, community building and healthy relationships, Lena works in various peer support roles with gender non-conforming people and sex workers.

Emery Wishart is a young advocate dedicated to empowering trans and gender diverse people. He has volunteered with TransFolk of WA for the last four years in numerous roles, including communications, volunteer leadership, and events, and is currently Vice Chairperson of the Board. For the past two years, Emery has co-facilitated DISCHARGED’s trans and gender diverse suicide peer support groups.

Head to the State Library website to register to attend.

