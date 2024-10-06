Trentemøller will be touring Australia in 2025

Copenhagen-based electronic musician Trentemøller is returning to Australia in April 2025. Touring with his five-piece band, he will be bringing his alternative anthems to Brisbane, Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

He will be playing adored tracks from his career spanning discography, along with new songs from his latest album Dreamweaver.

- Advertisement -

The tour will begin in Brisbane on 2nd April with a show at the Princess Theatre, the following day the artist will head south for a show at the Odeon Theatre in Hobart. Saturday 5th April he’ll be at the Metro Theatre in Sydney and on Sunday the 6th April he’ll perform at The Forum in Melbourne.

After a few days off the final stop on the tour will be Magnet House in Perth for a show on Wednesday 9th April.

Known for his alternative/dream-pop discography, his records The Last Resort (2006), Into The Great Yonder (2010), Lost (2013), Fixion (2016), Obverse (2019) and Memoria (2022) have been adored by fans.

Alongside his own work the artist has also been a prolific remixer putting his spin on works by Aphex Twin, Pet Shop Boys, The Knife, Röyksopp, Moby, Robyn, Depeche Mode, M83, The Drums and many others.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.