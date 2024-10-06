Search
Trentemøller will be touring Australia in 2025

Culture

Copenhagen-based electronic musician Trentemøller is returning to Australia in April 2025. Touring with his five-piece band, he will be bringing his alternative anthems to Brisbane, Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

He will be playing adored tracks from his career spanning discography, along with new songs from his latest album Dreamweaver.

The tour will begin in Brisbane on 2nd April with a show at the Princess Theatre, the following day the artist will head south for a show at the Odeon Theatre in Hobart. Saturday 5th April he’ll be at the Metro Theatre in Sydney and on Sunday the 6th April he’ll perform at The Forum in Melbourne.

After a few days off the final stop on the tour will be Magnet House in Perth for a show on Wednesday 9th April.

Known for his alternative/dream-pop discography, his records The Last Resort (2006), Into The Great Yonder (2010), Lost (2013), Fixion (2016), Obverse (2019) and Memoria (2022) have been adored by fans.

Alongside his own work the artist has also been a prolific remixer putting his spin on works by Aphex Twin, Pet Shop Boys, The Knife, Röyksopp, Moby, Robyn, Depeche Mode, M83, The Drums and many others.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Culture

It’s 25 years since Pet Shop Boys released ‘Nightlife’

0
The British duo's seventh album stands the test of time.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Nemo, Perrie, Ethan, Daphne Guiness, Hercules & Love Affair and a lost track from The Hidden Cameras.
History

On This Gay: Author and activist Dan Savage was born

0
Author Dan Savage has written widely about sex, created TV shows and shared his own story.
News

Kellie-Jay Keen says she doesn’t care if people call her anti-transgender

0
"They can call me whatever they like." Keen said when questioned if she objected to be labeled anti-transgender.

