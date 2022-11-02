Tribute to Olivia Newton-John will celebrate her life and music

The life and music of Olivia Newton-John will be celebrated at the Regal Theatre this November.

A Night to Remember pays homage to Olivia’s musical legacy featuring her hits from If Not for You to Grease and Xanadu.

The show will feature WA artist Elaina O’Connor, best-known for her starring roles as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical and Serena in Fame. Most recently, Elaina performed the role of Sandy in a production of Grease.

Elaina O’Connor will be joined by a superb company of dancers, vocalists and choir to guarantee A Night to Remember.

Newton-John passed away this year after living with cancer for many years. Her death sparked an praise for her music career, philanthropy and many long friendships.

The British-born, Australian raised-singer, first came to prominence in the 1970’s as a country singer. She later crossed over to have success in the pop charts becoming one of the most successful artists on the global stage.

Tickets available through Ticketek.

