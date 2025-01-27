Troy Hawke announces Australian tour – please Perth, that’s not a kimono!

After a smash-hit, sell-out UK Tour, Troy Hawke is heading to Australia and New Zealand.

The suave chap who looks like he’s time warped in from the 1930’s will be entertaining audiences with his brand-new show The Greeters Guild.

- Advertisement -

Milo McCabe the man behind Troy Hawke is a character stand-up with a career spanning over ten years headlining the biggest comedy clubs across the UK. As Troy Hawke he has garnered multiple award nominations and wins in various festivals across the world and sold out his Edinburgh 2019 and 2022 run and subsequent tours.

The Greeters Guild tour kicks off in February 2025 in Auckland, before setting off on a National tour of Australia, with stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

When Hawke did a spot at The Appollo he recounted his last trip to Australia, and what it was like arriving in Perth.

The tour will begin with a show at the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland on Tuesday 4th February, before heading to the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne on Friday 7th Februay.

The following night Troy Hawke will take to the stage at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, before heading north for a show at the Brisbane Powerhouse on Tuesday 11th February.

He’ll be at the Norwood Concert Hall in Adelaide on Thursday 13th of February, before heading over the Nullarbor for a final show in Perth at the Regal Theatre on Saturday 15th.

Tickets are on sale now.