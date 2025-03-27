Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa team up for ‘Physical’

Earlier this week Troye Sivan was a surprise guest at Dua Lipa’s concert in Melbourne where they performed his hit song Rush, and revealed they’d previously teamed up for a version of her song Physical.

Dua Lipa gave a fan in the crowd a USB with the track on it, saying “Can I trust you to leak it?”, and it was soon available online. Now the song has been given an official release.

- Advertisement -

The new version is to celebrate five years since her album Future Nostalgia was released. Yes- we’re celebrating the fifth anniversary of albums now.

Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa photographed by Elizabeth Miranda (Supplied).

The remix features a brand-new verse from Troye. The new vinyl edition of the album features the original album with eleven tracks, plus the remix editions of Club Future Nostalgia and the Moonlight Edition.

Dua Lipa is currently on tour promoting her follow-up album Radical Optimism but she only booked dates on the east coast. After five sold out shows in Melbourne, she began a run of Sydney shows on Wednesday night. She’ll play two more shows at Qudos Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday before heading to Auckland.

Future Nostalgia featured seven singles. Alongside Physical there was Don’t Start Now, Break My Heart, Hallucinate, Levitating and Love Again.