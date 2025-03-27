Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa team up for ‘Physical’

Culture

Earlier this week Troye Sivan was a surprise guest at Dua Lipa’s concert in Melbourne where they performed his hit song Rush, and revealed they’d previously teamed up for a version of her song Physical.

Dua Lipa gave a fan in the crowd a USB with the track on it, saying “Can I trust you to leak it?”, and it was soon available online. Now the song has been given an official release.

- Advertisement -

The new version is to celebrate five years since her album Future Nostalgia was released. Yes- we’re celebrating the fifth anniversary of albums now.

Troye Sivan and Dua Lipa photographed by Elizabeth Miranda (Supplied).

The remix features a brand-new verse from Troye. The new vinyl edition of the album features the original album with eleven tracks, plus the remix editions of Club Future Nostalgia and the Moonlight Edition.

Dua Lipa is currently on tour promoting her follow-up album Radical Optimism but she only booked dates on the east coast. After five sold out shows in Melbourne, she began a run of Sydney shows on Wednesday night. She’ll play two more shows at Qudos Bank Arena on Friday and Saturday before heading to Auckland.

Future Nostalgia featured seven singles. Alongside Physical there was Don’t Start Now, Break My Heart, Hallucinate, Levitating and Love Again.

Latest

News

Lathan and Greenwich return to court

0
Lawyers for Mark Latham have argued that he should not have to pay all of Alex Greenwich's court costs.
Community

Trans Day of Visibility will see rallies across Australia

0
Rallies will be taking place in many cities and towns including Perth.
News

Federal election called for 3rd May: Albanese government seeks second term

0
Australians will be heading to the polls on 3rd May.
News

Laurence Fox charged with sexual offence over image of TV presenter

0
The actor turned aspiring politician will face court next month.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Lathan and Greenwich return to court

0
Lawyers for Mark Latham have argued that he should not have to pay all of Alex Greenwich's court costs.
Community

Trans Day of Visibility will see rallies across Australia

0
Rallies will be taking place in many cities and towns including Perth.
News

Federal election called for 3rd May: Albanese government seeks second term

0
Australians will be heading to the polls on 3rd May.
News

Laurence Fox charged with sexual offence over image of TV presenter

0
The actor turned aspiring politician will face court next month.
News

Senator Louise Pratt signs off with inspiring Valedictorian speech

0
The Western Australian senator is leaving the world of politics after decades of advocacy.

Lathan and Greenwich return to court

Graeme Watson -
Lawyers for Mark Latham have argued that he should not have to pay all of Alex Greenwich's court costs.
Read more

Trans Day of Visibility will see rallies across Australia

Graeme Watson -
Rallies will be taking place in many cities and towns including Perth.
Read more

Federal election called for 3rd May: Albanese government seeks second term

Graeme Watson -
Australians will be heading to the polls on 3rd May.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture