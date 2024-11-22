Troye Sivan is the big winner at the ARIAs

Troye Sivan is celebrating after winning Album of the Year and many other awards at this year’s ARIAs.

Fresh from his Spilt Milk House Party show at Kings Park on the weekend, as he picked up the top trophy for Album of the Year. Sivan shared that it was all inspired by a one-night stand.

Something We Give Each Other, has been a global hit spawning the singles Rush, Got Me Started, One of Your Girls and Honey.

Taking to the stage Sivan shared that the album’s inspiration came during a reprise in Melbourne’s long Covid lock downs.



Troye Sivan photographed by Jess Gleeson.

“I just started to go out and hook up with random people.” Sivan told the crowd.

He shared that following his break up from a long term relationship he found himself single and depressed.

His parents in the audience jokingly covered their ears as he delved into his hook-up story.

“I meet this one guy and and I have a one-night stand with him, and we have this incredible, incredible connection, and I thought the connection could only look like one thing, and then I started to realise how many people there are in the world, and how incredible connection of all kinds can feel and how it can be present in all of the different ways.”

Sivan said his album ended up about being about a random stranger that he never saw again, but it helped him process his breakup.



Until recently when he was sitting in a wine bar in Melbourne and he bumped into the guy for a second time and things came full circle. Sivan told the guy that he’d actually been the inspiration for the record.

“He looked really confused.” Sivan told the crowd, “but then he said ‘I’m going through a break-up and the album – that’s like getting me through the break-up.'”

Sivan’s Album of the Year award saw him win over tough competition from Kylie Minogue with Tension, and records from Amy Shark, Royel Otis, and Angie McMahon.

Sivan also picked up the awards for Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Release.

G Flip photographed by Jess Gleeson.

G Flip was also a winner picking up Song of the Year for Worst Person Alive. The song is from their album Drummer. The artist has previously spoken about the breakup tune.

“One day you’re in a relationship and the other person is your number one, they know everything about you, they know you better than anyone else, you’ve had some of your best memories with that person and then you break up and you sadly become strangers. I really hate that it’s all or nothing. It’s such a drastic change.” they said.

Tkay Maidza photographed by Jess Gleeson.

OUTinPerth favourite Tkay Maidza was a presenter on the big night and also took home the Best Soul/R&B release award.

She was recognised for Sweet Justice, her sophomore album that produced seven singles since it’s 2023 release.

Royel Otis were also one of the nights big winners picking up multiple awards for their debut album PRATTS AND PAIN. Sadly the duo could not be at the ceremony as their currently on tour in Europe.

Missy Higgins became the youngest person ever to be inducted into the ARUA Hall of Fame, while also collecting the award for Best Live Act.