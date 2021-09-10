Troye Sivan releases new track ‘Angel Baby’ – take a listen

With over 10 billion career streams to date, and one year since the release of his EP In A Dream, Australian pop star Troye Sivan returns with a brand new single, Angel Baby.

Written by Troye Sivan, Jason Evigan, Michael Pollack, Sarah Hudson and JHart, Angel Baby is an intimate ballad, full of yearning and romance realized in cinematic 90s synth glory.

“Angel Baby is my crack at an adoring, doting, love struck, mega pop, gay, power ballad. I thought we needed a few more of those.” Troye said of his new tune.

Since releasing his debut EP TRXYE in 2014, the Perth raised musician and actor has seen his career skyrocket. His debut album Blue Neighbourhood was a big hit, but it was his 2018 Bloom that saw him begin to make some bold statements with his musical output.

His EP Dream featured six tracks including Take Yourself Home, Easy, Rager Teenager, and Could Cry Kist Thinkin About You.

Earlier this year he collaborated with Regard and Tate McRae on You and in December, Sivan teamed up with Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson for a remix of his tune Easy.

While Sivan spent a lot of 2020 back in Australia, he returned to the USA and is scheduled make a live appearance at the 2021 MTV Video music Awards next week. The event will be place on Sunday 12th September, which will be Monday morning is Australia.

Check out his new track.

Take a look our 2018 interview with Troye Sivan.

OIP Staff

