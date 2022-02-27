Troye Sivan shares second new tune from ‘Three Months’

Troye Sivan has written two new songs to accompany his new film Three Months. First he shared Trouble a collaboration with Jay Som, now he’s teamed up with Australian artist Gordi. Both tracks were produced by Styalz Fuego.

Gordi and Troye’s tune is Wait. The pair have had a long running creative partnership, first joining forces on the song Postcard on Troye’s second album Bloom.

This is the first original release for Gordi since her ARIA-nominated album Our Two Skins was released in 2020 and was praised for its beauty, narrating a story of isolation and sexual identity, discovered against the backdrop of Australia’s same sex marriage vote.

Gordi said she loved collaborating with Troye Sivan.

“I love collaborating with Troye. He has this unique way of speaking in images that we then try and translate into melody and lyrics. Our instincts with songwriting really seem to align and after our work on Postcard, I was excited to have another chance to work together.

“He told me all about Three Months and said he wanted to write an original song for it. As a proud member of the queer community, I felt a deep connection to the film. We wanted to write a song that was worthy of the story.” Gordi said of the collaboration.

THe video for the new tune was made up of deleted scenes and outtakes from the film.

Sivan’s Three Months will make it’s Australian debut on Paramount+.

In the film Sivan stars as Caleb Khan, a South Florida teen who loves is camera, his weed and his grandmother.

On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he realises he’s been exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for the definitive tests on his status, he finds love in the most unlikely of places. Also appearing in the film are some very respected actors including Ellen Burstyn and Lou Gossett Jr.

Sivan’s last screen outing was a supporting role in the acclaimed film Boy Erased. In his younger days he appeared in Wolverine and the Spud trilogy of films.

He’s currently film the new television series The Idol, which was created by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) alongside Euphoria showrunner Sam Levison, and Reza Fahim.

Filming of Three Months began in March 2020 but the production was shut down due to Covid-19, and resumed eight months later.

OIP Staff, Troye SIvan image by Gadir Rajab.

