Troye Sivan’s ‘Three Months’ will screen on Paramount+

Troye Sivan has a new film coming out on 1st March. Three Months will make it’s Australian debut on Paramount+.

Here’s how the film is described, Sivan stars as Caleb Khan, a South Florida teen who loves is camera, his weed and his grandmother. One the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he realises he’s been exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for the definitive tests on his status, he finds love in the most unlikely of places.

Also appearing in the film are some very respected actors including Ellen Burstyn and Lou Gossett Jr.

Sivan’s last screen outing was a supporting role in the acclaimed film Boy Erased. In his younger days he appeared in Wolverine and the Spud trilogy of films. He’s currently film the new television series The Idol, which was created by Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) alongside Euphoria showrunner Sam Levison, and Reza Fahim.

Filming of Three Months began in March 2020 but the production was shut down due to Covid-19, and resumed eight months later. Troye Sivan has also written two new songs for the film’s soundtrack.

