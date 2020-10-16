‘True Blood’ creator tells 1970s coming out story with ‘Uncle Frank’

The gay auteur behind beloved cult dramas Six Feet Under and True Blood is back with an all new feature film.

Alan Ball’s latest creation, Uncle Frank, tells the story of Beth, a young girl from the south of the USA who moves to New York City for university.

Beth builds a relationship with her uncle Frank, who teaches at her university, and discovers he is living in the closet and hiding his relationship from the world and their family.

Sophia Lillis stars as Beth, alongside Paul Bettany as the titular Frank. Peter Macdissi, Judy Greer, Steve Zahn, Stephen Root, Margo Martindale and Lois Smith also star.

Check out the trailer below.

