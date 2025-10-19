Search
Trump commutes sentence and releases George Santos from prison

News

US President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of convicted fraudster George Santos, ordering his immediate release from prison.

Santos was a Republican congressman who was convicted on multiple fraud offences relating to his campaign and time in office. The politician was heralded as gay conservative, but not long after he took office his back story began to unravel. Journalists delved into his past and discovered he’d made up major details about his past employment history and education.

George Santos also was accused of falsely linking himself to major events including the terrorist attacks on 9-11 and the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Then it was discovered that he’d been misusing funds raised for his election campaign.

In July he began a seven year jail term after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft.

Former Republican congressman George Santos.

On social media President Trump announced he was making Santos a free man after just serving a few months of his sentence, and also relieved him of the requirement to pay back $370,000 in restitution to his victims.

President Trump said although Santos has committed the crimes, he should be praised for always voting for the Republican party, and wished him a “great life” ahead.

Jan 30 2025: President Donald Trump speaks at a White House press briefing. (Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock)

Santos posted to social media indicating that he’d had a conversation with the President since he regained his freedom.

“Earlier today, I had the honor of speaking with him personally, a conversation I will never forget. In that moment, I saw not only the strength of a great leader, but the heart of a man who believes in mercy, in redemption, and in the promise that America gives everyone the promise of a second chance.” Santos said.

“His kindness, his humanity, and his generosity toward my family and me touched me deeply. President Trump reminded me that in this country we love so much, no mistake, no hardship, and no fall from grace can take away the possibility of renewal. His faith in second chances reignited my own, and for that, I will be forever thankful.” he added.

While Santos has been freed from prison he remains a convicted felon because the President opted to commute his sentence rather than pardon him for his crimes.

