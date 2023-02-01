Trump wants widespread bans on trans healthcare for minors

Former US President Donald Trump says if he is returned to office in 2024, he will bring in widespread bans against providing healthcare for transgender minors and will outlaw any mention of transgender people in the education system.

Warning: This report may be upsetting to some readers.

The ‘Make America Great Again’ politician is hoping to return to the White House for a second term after being defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

In a campaign video Trump announced his intention to take widespread action against transgender youth being able to access medical treatment, saying he believed it equaited to child abuse.

“The left-wing gender insanity being pushed on our children is an act of child abuse – very simple.” Trump said announcing his plan would stop the “chemical, physical and emotional mutilation” of young Americans.

“On Day 1 I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so-called gender affirming care – ridiculous – a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children.

“I will sign an Executive Order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age. I will then ask Congress to permanently stop federal taxpayer dollars from being used to promote or pay for these procedures and will pass a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.” Trump declared, saying his bans would be quickly implemented.

Under the proposal any hospitals or medical outlets offering treatment to transgender youth would be cut off from health assistance programs including Medicare and Medicaid.

Trump said he would also establish a right for “victims” of transgender healthcare procedures to sue their doctors who have “unforgivably performed these procedures on minor children.”

If returned to the Presidency Trump said he would instruct the Justice Department to investigate if pharmaceutical companies and hospitals have been involved in a conspiracy to cover up information about the side effects of transgender healthcare.

Banning information about transgender people in the education system is also in the former President’s sights.

“My education department will inform states and school districts that if any teacher or school official suggests to a child that they could be trapped in the wrong body they will be faced with severe consequences including potential civil rights violations for sex discrimination and the elimination of federal funding.”

Trump said he would establish a new credentialing body for teachers that would require them to provide information about the nuclear family, the roles of mothers and fathers, and create celebrations about “the things that make men and women different and unique.”

He also promises a bill that will insist that the United States government will only recognise male and female genders which are assigned at birth and will stop transgender people from participating in sport categories that does not align with their birth gender.

Closing his video Trump claimed that transgender people had never been heard of in all of human history until recently.

“No serious country should be telling their children that they were born with the wrong gender – a concept that was never heard of in all of human history, nobody’s ever heard of this what’s happening today. It was all when the radical-left invented it, just a few years ago, under my leadership this madness will end.”

The statement is marked departure from the approach Trump took during his previous Presential bids where he described himself as a friend of the LGBTIQ+ communities.

HIs announcement comes after five US states have enacted bans on providing gender affirming health care to transgender youth. Laws have already been passed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee and Utah. Legislators in at least 21 other states have bills that are currently being considered.

Gender affirming health care is supported by major medical organisations in the USA including the American Medical Association, The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

