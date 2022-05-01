TV presenter Philip Schofield’s emotional reaction to ‘Heartstopper’

British TV presenter Philip Schofield couldn’t hold back the emotions when the stars of Netflix’s Heartstopper dropped by for an interview.

Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, the series follows teenager Charlie (played by Joe Locke) who strikes up a friendship with rugby playing school mate Nick (played by Kit Connor). Charlie is already out to everyone is his school, but he’s not sure if his crush on new friend Nick is reciprocated.

The series has been praised for it’s positive depiction of teenage sexuality, coming out, finding friendships and supportive parents. Schofield came out later in life, he was 58 in 2020 when he shared with television viewers news about his own sexuality.

Hosting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby, Schofield told Connor and Locke how powerful he had found the series.

“They’re a lucky new relationship.” Schofield said of the on-screen relationship between the two characters. “They’ve got incredible friends, there are understanding families – which are essential, vital – and an understanding teacher.”

“Yes, there are those issues that you would expect to crop up, the bullying, the acceptance, but what it is, is incredibly positive.”

Schofield said he hoped everyone could experience that kind of acceptance, describing it as “the perfect view”.

The series has been a huge hit for Netflix and found both fans and critical acclaim. For Joe Locke he’s suddenly found himself having great success with his Heartstopper being his first ever professional acting role.

“I’d not done any professional acting before, so they did an open casting call. I think 10,000 people auditioned, you didn’t need an agent, you just sent in a self-tape.” Locke said.

After sending in his tape, he went through a series of auditions before finally landing the role. As the audition process occurred during Covid times, the actor, who lives on the Ilse of Man, had to isolate for two weeks after each audition.

Kit Connor has appeared on the big screen before. He memorably played the younger version of Elton John in the film Rocketman where he had a memorable musical number with Saturday Nights Alright (For Fighting).

He also appeared in the films Little Joe, Get Santa and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, as well as the television series His Dark Materials, and Rocket’s Island.

Connor said he was proud of being part of a positive story about LGBTIQA+ lives.

“So much queer representation we have in the media at the moment is very sort of dark and gritty, and at times very negative, and i think it’s incredibly important to show queer people being happy.”

Take a look at the chat, and check out Heartstopper on Netflix.

