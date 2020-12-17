TV series of Holden Sheppard’s ‘Invisible Boys’ receives funding

A television adaptation of Holden Sheppard’s award winning young adult novel Invisible Boys is moving closer to being a reality after it secured development funding from Screenwest.

Invisible Boys is one of ten projects receiving funds in the latest announcement from from the film development agency.

From animated web-series for pre-schoolers about determined animals overcoming prejudices in society, to Invisible Boys exploring teen homosexuality, and even a dystopian thriller, Screenwest say the newly funded projects showcase the breadth and depth of Western Australia’s writing talent.

Screenwest Drama Development Manager Barbara Connell said the funding would allow writers to develop their concepts and scripts.

“We’re incredibly pleased to be able to fund these projects, which will give writers an opportunity to develop their concepts and scripts. The new staged process is working as designed with a previously funded stage one projects now moving on to stage two.”

Screenwest Development and Production Executive Franziska Wagenfeld explained, “It is hoped these projects will develop to their full potential to be viable for market and production opportunities. Developing these stories and ultimately intellectual property for Western Australia is incredibly important as it contributes to the growth of a vibrant and sustainable Western Australian drama sector into the future.”

Collaborating with Sheppard on the writing of the series is respected television producer Tania Chambers and director/co-producer Nicholas Verso.

Read the full announcement.

