TV show ‘The Talk’ is coming to an end

US chat program The Talk is returning for a fifteenth season but broadcaster CBS has announced it’ll be the last outing for the long running show.

The show was created by actor Sara Gilbert and currently features Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood as its hosts.

The current hosts of The Talk.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said the show had achieved a lot over its long run.

“The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format.

“Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.

“It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew.

“We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily.

The network said the show’s history would be celebrated over its final season and it would have a big send off at the end.

The Talk creator Sara Gilbert at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards 2013 (Shutterstock)

The show was pitched to CBS by Gilbert when the axed long running soap opera As The World Turns in 2009 after 54 years of stories.

The show, which is very similar to rival The View, sees five hosts chatting about the news of the day and interviewing guests.

Gilbert was one of the first hosts of the show alongside Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osborne, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete, and Marissa Jaret Winkour. She also served as the executive producer.

Sara Gilbert remained on-air until 2019 when she departed the show citing difficulty in balancing her responsibilities to the show and her role on Roseanne reboot The Connors, where she is also a producer.

Around the same time Gilbert also announced her marriage songwriter Linda Perry had come to an end.

The Talk airs on Network 10 in Australia.