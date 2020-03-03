Twenty bands will be on the line up for RTRFM’s iconic ‘In the Pines’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

RTRFM 92.1 have shared who the 20 band will be for its 10-hour ‘In the Pines’ party on Easter Sunday at the Somerville Auditorium.

One the bill this year is Adrian Dzvuke, Cuss, Datura4, Demon Days, Drowning Horse, Felicity Groom, Grievous Bodily Calm, Hi, Ok Sorry, Miss Genius, New Nausea, Nika Mo, Old Blood, Paranoias, Southern River Band, Shy Panther, The Struggling Kings, The Bank Holidays with Menagerie Choir, Trolley Boy, Verge Collection and Wayne Green and the Ragged Company with Lee Sappho.

In The Pines is a celebration of local music, bringing together some of the best local talent, and the line up always has a few bands that haven’t performed for a while, as well as some of the hottest new acts in town.

Now in it’s 26th year the annual concert has become a rites of passage in the local music scene and all bands donate their time to help support the local community station.

Take a closer look at who is on the bill

One of Perth’s most exciting afro-beat artists, Adrian Dzvuke had a big 2019. A natural and energetic performer, Adrian is set to show the Pines crowd a good time with his soulful mixture of R&B and afro-beat.

Full of familiar faces from the Perth music scene, Cuss’s 60s analogue sound is full of twanging guitars and catchy hooks. With their jangly-pop sound, Cuss will be sure to get you bobbing in the crowd.

Equal parts psych, boogie, rock and blues, Datura4 feature several distinguished veterans of the Australian rock scene and fronted by Dom Mariani. Catch all the blues and heads-down, full-tilt boogie roots with this collection of local legends.

From hometown heroes to taking the world stage, Demon Days had a huge 2019; releasing a self-produced EP, touring around the country a couple of times as well as playing gigs in Singapore and Canada. Demon Days’ neo soul sound with lead singer Bella’s captivating voice sets them apart from the rest.

Local doom legends Drowning Horse are not often seen on the stage and haven’t released an album since 2015, but the band are still unified as ever. In a special and rare performance, Drowning Horse bring their tension filled doom to the stage at Pines.

No stranger to the Pines stage, Felicity Groom graces us again with her delicious melodies. Felicity’s dreamy in tones and weighty in themes music is all tied together with the thread of her strident and angelic voice.

With their debut album Repel being nominated for Best Album at the WAM 2019 Awards, Grievous Bodily Calm have become local favourites around town. The quintet combines musicians from various backgrounds who weave together a variety of genres from hip-hop to jazz with an electro influenced beats and they’re bringing it all to the Somerville Auditorium.

Experimental electronic duo Hi, Ok Sorry create mesmerising rhythmic tracks using bleak-wave synth exploration, bringing beat-based textures and dark and resonant drones.

From producing and recording music in her bedroom in Kalgoorlie to being named one of Australia’s most exciting new First Nations talents, Miss Genius is the surprise flare in West Australian music over the past twelve months, producing music with a skillful flow, sharp lyrics and meticulous beat selection. Catch her play before the rest of the world catch up.

Last year saw New Nausea going from cement their live show credentials having released their first single as well as drawing crowds to gigs all around town. The 4-piece join us at In The Pines with their untamed alt-folk noisy rock with raw and honest lyrics.

With honest lyrics, warm floating vocals and lo-fi textures, Nika Mo’s raw approach to songwriting and performing is truly special. After releasing her debut EP in 2018, audiences have been growing as she has been playing her garage folk at venues all around Perth and Fremantle.

Perth blues rockers Old Blood have been doing their modern blues styling’s since 2011, growing their dedicated fan base and making a name for themselves as one of the best live acts around town.

Short and to the point, Perth punks Paranoias draw from old school sounds and bring their own raw energy. Hard to describe and harder to learn about, Paranoias will belt out a 30-minute non-stop set at Pines.

Indie quintet Shy Panther’s immersive soundscapes is set to create a memorable afternoon at In The Pines 2020. With a 60s aesthetic and analogue sounds, a moody groove and striking vocals, enjoy the dreamy atmospheric jam from Shy Panther at Somerville!

With Cal Kramer’s front man presence, you can’t take your eyes off The Southern River Band. Rock and roll with a dash of boogie and country to keep things interesting, the four piece keep it fun and put on a performance like no other.

Named the Top Indigenous Act at the WAM awards last year, The Struggling Kings hailing from One Arm Point are set to be a must see of Pines. Formed by brothers Luke and Daniel Riches, the alternative Indigenous rock band have used their Indigenous heritage to influence their music.

It takes a lot to wake this band from hibernation, and when they do it leaves us wanting more! The Bank Holidays’ heavenly harmonies have floated on airwaves and stages since 2003 and we’re lucky to have their soft pop styles at Pines 2020. They’ll be joined on stage with a 40-person strong Menagerie Choir for magical harmonies.

After starting out as a solo project of Germaine Jones, Trolley Boy has evolved from its stripped bare punk roots to its current form as a 4-piece indie rock band transforming Jones’ punk ballads into unflinching rock. Catch some classic Perth garage rock traditions under the Somerville pines.

Garage-pop locals Verge Collection are set to make the Somerville bounce. After releasing their second record last year, Verge Collection have headed out on shows around the country, sharing their easy to love tunes with pub-rock melodies.

This year RTRFM welcomes the amiable gentleman of rock ‘n’ roll, Wayne Green. Formed in 1979, Wayne Green and the Phantoms were staples of the Scarborough Beach Hotel, playing to overcrowded, sweat-drenched pubs. He will be joined by his Ragged Company and his real life and musical love Lee Sappho.

Head to the Sommerville Auditorium at UWA on Sunday April 12, 2020, 11am-10pm. Tickets on sale from rtrfm.oztix.com.au – get tickets early cause this always sells out.

OIP Staff, Team members at OUTinPerth volunteer at RTRFM 92.1 producing the weekly program All Things Queer.