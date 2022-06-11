‘Twin Peaks’ ethereal singer Julee Cruise dies aged 65

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Singer Julee Cruise, who shot to fame through her involvement in the TV series Twin Peaks, has died aged 65. Her husband announced her passing saying she was “now at peace”.

Edward Grinnan shared that he had played the B52’s song Roam as Cruise passed away. The singer had filled in for B52’s singer Cindy Wilson on occasions, describing performing with the band as ‘like being on stage with the Beatles.’

“She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace.” Grinnan posted to Facebook.

“Having had such a varied music career she often said that the time she spent as a B filling in for Cindy while she was having a family was the happiest time of her performing life,” he continued.

“She will be forever grateful to them. When she first stepped up to the mic with Fred and Kate she said it was like joining the Beatles. She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world.”.

In 1986 Cruise began collaborating with composer Angelo Badalamenti, providing vocals for the track Mysteries of Love for the soundtrack to David Lynch’s film Blue Velvet.

The trio collaborated further with Lynch writing lyrics and Badalamenti creating music for her 1989 album Floating Into the Night. An instrumental version of the song Falling was used as the theme to Lynch’s television series Twin Peaks the following year, catapulting Julee Cruise into the charts. She scored a number one hit here in Australia.

She found success with the vocal version of Floating and scored a follow up hit with Rockin’ Back Inside My Heart. Cruise appeared in the Twin Peaks several times as a bar singer, and she also made an appearance in the prequel film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and the 2017 revival series.

Cruise is also remembered for If I Survive her collaboration with British dance band Hybrid and for collaborations with Supa DJ Dmitry from Deelite, Kenneth Bager, and Bif(a)tek.

Tributes to the singer have been made by many people who worked with her, and those who just loved her music.

“Might be a good time to appreciate all the good music she made and remember her as being a great musician, great singer, a great human being.”, filmmaker David Lynch said.

While actor Kyle McLauchlan who starred his Twin Peaks said he was deeply saddened.



“Deeply saddened by the passing of Julee Cruise today. Her angelic voice transported us all to another dimension. Now, she’s floating among the angels. Sending love to her family, friends, and fans today.” MacLachlan posted to Twitter.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.