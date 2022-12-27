Ugandan politicians say activists are trying to turn children gay

Politicians in Uganda are suggesting that the LGBTI community is targeting schools and attempting to turn children gay.

According to Dr Annet Kazaabu, the chair of Pornographic Control Committee within the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity, schools need to be vigilant because the LGBT community is attempting to “recruit, groom, initiate, tach and later turn learners into agents of change in a wicked manner”.

The politician says parents and schools need to be aware of people offering scholarships and incentives for students.

Her statement comes after the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu claimed that he knew of a group of “underground individuals” who were on a mission to recruit children into homosexuality. The religious leader said the government needed a mechanism to report people who may encourage homosexuality.

“I want to alert all students, parents, and teachers that there are bad people trying to attract children into homosexuality by promising them money and sponsorship. I urge the government to set up a simple system whereby children can report these people to the relevant authorities who can investigate and take appropriate action,” the archbishop said during a pre-Christmas address on 20th December.

“To those who are recruiting children into homosexuality, I want to sound a very strong warning to you. These are not my words, but the words of Jesus: ‘If anyone causes one of these little ones…to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea,’” he added.

Uganda previously passed a law in 2013 that allowed for people suspected of being homosexuality to be given a life prison sentence. It was removed the following year. In 2021 there were attempts to bring in more legislation against LGBT people.

In an interview Dr Kazaabu said she had spoken to young people who told her they had learned about homosexuality through social media platforms including TikTok.

