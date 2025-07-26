UK actor Tamzin Outhwaite celebrates her transgender son

EastEnders and Hotel Babylon star Tamzin Outhwaite has shared her experience as the mother of a transgender son on a popular parenting podcast.

Speaking to the Parenting Hell podcast, Outhwaite said she’s “just so happy” for her son Flo to affirm his gender.

“The maddest thing is I suppose that it’s not the most interesting thing about him,” Outhwaite said.

“He’s an incredibly funny, intelligent boy, and I’m watching him grow into a wonderful human who’s very talented.”

Outhwaite explained her journey from the difficulty of understanding what her son what going through, to discovering how she can best support him.

“I think if you push back on a kid, they’ll want to do the opposite of what their parent says.

“We worked together as a family with outside help.”

Outhwaite is known for her role as Mel Owen on EastEnders and Rebecca Mitchell in Hotel Babylon. She’s also appeared in The Catherine Tate Show, Law & Order UK, Silent Witness and Doctor Who.