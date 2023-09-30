UK electoral commission rejects Kellie-Jay Keen’s political party

World | Filed under News Posted by admin

The United Kingdom’s electoral commission has knocked back Kellie-Jay Keen’s application to form a new political party called Party of Women.

The anti-transgender campaigner, who is known online as Posie Parker, announced her plan to create her own political party for women shortly after she returned to the UK from her failed tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

Keen has described her party as one that will run candidates in every electorate at the next British election but has also announce her intention to create branches of the party on a global level.

““This party will be launching in as many countries as possible,” she added. “For the constituency of women, there is the Party of Women.” Keen previously announced on her YouTube channel.

The attempt to set up the party has suffered a setback though with the independent body charged with registering parties refusing the application describing it as “incomplete”.

A spokesperson for the commission said the application failed to have a constitution that accurately set out the structure and organisation of the party, and the financial scheme was not properly adopted.

The Party of Women will be able to apply again for registration, and Keen has said she’s committed to bringing the party to life.

The Party of Women is just one political party that Parker is hoping to form. Her website also includes references to The Other Party which officials have confirmed also has an active application for registration.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.