UK Foreign Secretary says LGBT soccer fans should respect Qatar’s laws

Britain’s Foreign Sectary, James Cleverly, says LGBT+ soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar should be respectful of the country’s laws and customs.

Soccer’s governing body FINA has faced criticism for selecting the gulf nation to host the World Cup, and with the event just a few weeks away criticism of the country’s human rights record has intensified.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and those charged with the crime can face the death penalty, although there are no known cases of the punishment being applied in recent times.

Speaking to Sky News in the United Kingdom, Cleverly said people needed to understand that Muslim countries in the Middle East have a very different “cultural starting point.”

Cleverly, who is heading to the World Cup, said people needed to show respect for Qatar’s values. The Foregin Secretary said he did hope to talk about equality issues while he is at the sporting event.

Lucy Powell, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Culture, said Cleverly’s comments were ““shockingly tone deaf,”, noting that many people had opted not to travel to Qatar because of the countries stances on issues including homosexuality, worker’s rights, and women’s rights.

British LGBT activist Peter Tatchell, who staged a protest in Qatar earlier this week, said Cleverly’s comments were outrageous.

Speaking to OUTinPerth from Sydney, Tatchell said it was “absolutely outrageous” that the British Foreign Secretary was emphasising the importance of fans respecting the laws of Qatar.

“This is collusion with a dictatorship.” Tatchell said. “He hasn’t criticised the Qatari tyranny, he’s spoken on demanding that fans respect the culture – that’s collusion with a homophobic, sexist, and racist regime.

“Even worse he’s planning to go to the World Cup as the Foreign Secretary. That’s like sending someone to Nazi Olympics in Berlin in 1936.”

