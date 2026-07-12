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Unpacking the Manosphere: YACWA to host free seminar for youth sector

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The Youth Affairs Council of Western Australia are hosting a free webinar for professionals and volunteers working with young people aged 12 – 25.

The Unpacking the Manosphere and Working Towards Equality webinar will be delivered as part of the All It Takes Project, which aims to address gendered drivers of violence against women and factors that reinforce them.

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The webinar will help develop skills and confidence to engage with young people in meaningful conversations related to Family and Intimate Partner Violence, including gender norms and values, algorith-driven messaging and patriarchal influences.

The All It Takes Project supports young people and the sector to help them build skills to grow healthy behaviours across relationships and reduce experiences of violence.

All resources provided by the All It Takes Project have been created by young people, for young people, and based in evidence.

Unpacking the Manosphere and Working Towards Equality will be held online on Friday 17 July. For more, head to Humanitix.

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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