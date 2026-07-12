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Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Madonna offers multiple versions of Confessions II

Culture

Madonna is back on top of the charts with her new album, Confessions II, and she’s now released a range of alternative editions to satisfy fans’ appetite for more.

Confessions II debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and also reached the top spot in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands.

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While the standard edition of the album features 16 tracks, the Icon Edition adds an exclusive song, Hot Sauce, which samples ABBA’s Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), just as Hung Up did on Confessions on a Dance Floor. The song also ties in with Madonna’s collaboration with Absolut Vodka, which has released a cocktail recipe to accompany the track.

Madonna has also released an instrumental edition of the album. Amusingly, it features the same cover artwork as the standard edition, except Madonna herself has been removed – just like on the recordings.

This edition includes every track from the standard album alongside its instrumental counterpart, making it an appealing release for club DJs and highlighting the quality of producer Stuart Price’s house-inspired production.

The Afterhours Edition collects several remixes released in recent weeks. Alongside the album tracks are Peggy Gou’s excellent Energy Remix of I Feel So Free and Stuart Price’s Afterhours Remix of Bring Your Love, which presents the song without Sabrina Carpenter’s vocals. The collection also includes two Honey Dijon remixes of Bring Your Love, plus two previously unreleased remixes of Love Sensation.

First up is Salute’s Infinite Passion Remix, created by Austrian DJ and producer Felix Argyle Nyajo, who records under the name Salute and is signed to the respected Ninja Tunes label. His debut album was a success on the UK Dance Albums Chart in 2024. He transforms the track into a euphoric club anthem filled with phasing synths, chopped-up vocals and warped electronic textures.

The legendary Floorplan, one of the masters of minimal techno, also reworks Love Sensation. Robert Hood, who records under the names Floorplan, Monobox, The Vision and Mathematic Assassins, transforms the tune into a pumping late-night techno workout built around repetitive, cut-up vocal samples.

Madonna performs in Times Square (Alex Antonioni) Supplied Warner Bros.

If you opt for the Grindr Edition of Confessions II, you’ll get six live tracks from Madonna’s Times Square appearance, plus a short classical interlude from the middle of her set. The collection combines three songs from the new album — I Feel So Free, Love Sensation and Bring Your Love — with three favourites from Confessions on a Dance Floor: Get Together, I Love New York and Hung Up.

There’s bound to be much more to come from this Madonna era. It would be a crime if tracks such as Danceteria, Good for the Soul, School and Bizarre didn’t receive the remix treatment as well.

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