US law maker wants to ban all transgender medical treatment

A US law maker is calling for a ban on all medical treatment for people who are transgender. Brandon Pritchard is a Republican Representative in the North Dakota House of Representatives.

Warning: This story has details of comments which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

It’s just one of many changes the politician would like to see in the world, he’d also like to see a ban on all pornography, a law to shut down the publishing site Only Fans, and a requirement for all members of the US senate and house of representatives to take a test to show that they “submit to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Earlier this year Pritchard and colleague Bill Tveit introduced bills which sought to end the medical and surgical treatment of minors experiencing gender dysphoria. Part of their bill was successful; gender surgeries on minors are now classes as a felony.

The politician is now calling for a ban on all treatment relating to gender dysphoria regardless of the patient’s age.

“ALL transitions, for children and adults, should be banned! Every human deserves dignity which transgenderism necessarily denies.” Pritchard posted to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. He says conservative politicians should not just focus on banning treatments for youth but aim to restrict all transgender people from treatment.

On his social media the Republican member has also expressed his desire to burn books that include LGBTIQA+ content.

“If being a ‘book burner’ means getting disgusting books like ‘Let’s Talk About It’ or ‘This Book is Gay’ out of schools and libraries, let me be the first person to light the match!” Pritchard posted earlier this week.

Pritchard also got upset over a local university nominating two Homecoming Kings rather than the traditional choice of one male and one female Homecoming Queen. He vowed to introduce legislation to stop it happening in the future.

The politicians call for all elected representatives to submit to the Gospel of Jesus Christ has not gone down well with Jewish groups or voters who noted that freedom from religious is a big part of the US Bill of Rights.

Freedom from Religion Foundation Action Fund President Annie Laurie Gaylor said in an open letter to Prichard that “As a state representative, your duty is to support the state and federal constitutions and to protect the rights of conscience of your constituents, not to promote your personal religious views, much less a Christian theocracy. Your oath of office has charged you with great responsibility over citizens, including those citizens who may not or do not share your personal religious viewpoints. You have shown that you are unfit for this responsibility.”

Pritchard responded saying he would not listen to a “godless” out-of-state organisation.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

