US lawmaker caught on camera making homophobic remarks

A US politician has issued an apology after video footage emerged of him making homophobic and anti-immigrant comments at police as they arrested him for a drink-driving offence.

Nico Rios is a Republican lawmaker in North Dakota who was pulled over on December 15th when police were concerned about his ability to stay in the correct lane.

After chatting with the politician and administering a sobriety test, the officers asked Rios to take a breathalyser test, and when he refuses, they arrest him for driving under the influence.

Video footage from the scene that has been released to the media shows the politician making a series of homophobic comments before going on a rant about immigration relating to one of the officers having a British accent. Rios can be heard making threats to the police promising to use his political influence to damage their careers.

Rios was charged with drink driving and refusing to provide a chemical sample. He is scheduled to appear in court in early February.

The politician has responded to media inquiries saying ““Inebriated or not my actions and words to law enforcement that night were absolutely unacceptable.”

Rios says he is sorry about the incident and has vowed to make sure it never happens again.

“Moving forward after this night I feel like I have to emphasize my complete and total commitment to supporting Law Enforcement,” he wrote.

Rios was elected to the state’s House of Representatives in 2022, he sits on the House Judiciary Committee that handles law enforcement legislation.

