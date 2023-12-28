US politician voices support for Uganda’s death penalty for homosexuality

Filed under News Posted by admin

US Republican politician Tim Walberg is facing a backlash after he praised Uganda’s laws that criminalise homosexuality and, in some cases, could potentially see people face the death penalty.

Us news outlet Salon revealed that Walberg travelled to Uganda in October where he delivered a speech voicing support for Uganda’s strict anti-LGBTIQA+ laws.

“Though the rest of the world is pushing back on you…though there are other major countries that are trying to get into you and ultimately change you, stand firm. Stand firm,” Walberg reportedly said during a speech at Uganda’s National Prayer Breakfast.

The speech was welcomed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni who described the US politician as someone who “thinks like us.” President Museveni signed off on the new laws in May 2023.

The report has led to many people on social media questioning the congressman’s values, and he’s yet to make any official comment on the reports.

Walberg previously served in the Michigan legislature from 1983 until 1998. He made the move to federal politics in 2007 representing Michigan’s 5th congressional district until 2009. He returned for a second stint from 2011 until 2023, when he moved to the 7th congressional district.

The congressman has a long history of opposing LGBTIQA+ rights and has campaigned against same-sex marriage being legalised in the USA.

Graeme Watson

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.