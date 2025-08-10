Search
VASSY teams up with Tigerlily to reimagine dance anthem ‘Secrets’

News

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of Secrets, the iconic dance anthem originally brought to life by Tiësto, KSHMR and multi-platinum singer-songwriter VASSY.

Loved by fans worldwide for its euphoric energy and unforgettable hook, the track has stood the test of time as a festival staple and dance floor essential.

Since its release, Secrets has reached #1 in over 30 countries, achieved 10× Platinum status worldwide, and is RIAA Gold certified in the United States.

In honour of its enduring legacy, two of Australia’s most powerful female forces in dance music, VASSY and DJ/producer Tigerlily, have come together to reimagine the global hit for a new generation of fans.

Both ranked by Rolling Stone in the ‘Top 50 Greatest Australian Electronic Acts of All Time’ (VASSY at #9 and Tigerlily at #47), the pair deliver a fresh, high-energy version that pays tribute to the original while infusing it with the vibrance of 2025.

“This year marks a milestone anniversary for Secrets and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate it. The fans have been asking me for years for another big EDM moment and the love for this song has been so strong since the day it was released,” VASSY said.

“I’m so proud to finally give them what they’ve been waiting for — and to do it alongside another Australian female artist makes it even more special. I’ve always loved Tigerlily’s vibrant, spunky energy, so collaborating with her feels like the perfect way to honour the record’s incredible legacy with Tiësto and KSHMR, while passing the torch to the next generation.

“I’m beyond grateful to breathe new life into this track and keep people dancing to it all these years later.”

The Tigerlily x VASSY version of Secrets is set to energize dance floors, streaming platforms and light up radio airwaves worldwide — proving that some tracks don’t just live on, they are iconically timeless.

