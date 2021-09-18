Victoria Liberals had promised to wind back conversion practice bans

The Victorian Liberal opposition had quietly made a commitment to the Australian Christian Lobby and other religious groups that they would wind back the state’s laws banning conversion and suppression practices on sexuality and gender identity if they won the next state election.

The Age newspaper revealed the secret deal was made by former party leader Michael O’Brien. He was replaced earlier this month by former leader Matthew Guy, who won’t say if he intends to honour the deal made by his predecessor.

Guy has told the media that he still needs time to consider his position.

It’s not clear what the precise commitments made to the Australian Christian Lobby were, and what parts of the legislation Guy was proposing to change.

The report also shares that an attendee at a recent seminar held by the Australian Christian Lobby in Tasmanian noted that ACL leader Martyn Iles had told attendees that Matthew Guy had given the lobby group a written statement confirming their commitment to changing the legislation.

The legislation which was introduced in February this year has strict punishments, including jail time and large fines, for people or organisations who are found to be undertaking practices which are classed as attempts to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity.

Religious groups have argued that the legislation goes too far because it bans practices such as praying for people who are same-sex attracted or experiencing gender dysphoria.

The bill was passed through the state’s upper house with the support of the Liberal party, although two of their members did vote against the introduction of the legislation.

