Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Victoria Liberals opt to save John Pesutto from bankruptcy

News

The Victoria Liberal party has decided it will provide a loan to former leader John Pesutto to help him cover his massive legal bills.

The move will avoid Pesutto having to claim bankruptcy and avoid a by-election in his inner-city seat of Hawthorn. Most political analysts have predicted that the Liberals would most likely loose the seat if forced into a by election.

- Advertisement -

The loan was signed off on Thursday night by the party’s 19-member administrative committee via a secret ballot. The party will now loan Pesutto $1.5million to over the legal bills he faces to colleague Moira Deeming.

Former Victorian Liberal leader, and member for Hawthorn, John Pesutto.

Pesutto was found to have defamed first term conservative MP Moira Deeming at a press conference, via a dossier of documents supplied to colleagues and in several media interviews.

The incidences followed her appearance at the 2023 Let Women Speak rally outside the Victorian Parliament.

The 2023 rally was organised by British provocateur Kellie-Jay Keen and toured around Australia, drawing large protests at each stop around the nation.

At the Melbourne event a group of neo-Nazi’s gatecrashed the event and stood adjacent to the Let Women Speak event, antagonising the protesters. In the days that followed Deeming’s Liberal party colleagues banished her from the party room at Pesutto’s urging. 

Pesutto was also ordered to pay damages of $300,000, as well as Deeming’s legal costs that came to $2.3 million and he’ll also have his own legal bills expected to be of a similar amount to those put forward by Deeming’s team.

After the court handed down its result Deeming was readmitted to the Liberal party and Pesutto stood down from his leadership position. Under new leader Brad Battin Deeming has been promoted to the special role of “representative of the western suburbs.”

Deeming’s camp have voiced their opposition to the deal arguing it goes against Liberal values, but Pesutto’s supporters say the party should have indemnified him as the leader.

In the lead up to the deadline for the payment to be made both Deeming and her financial backer businessman Hilton Grugeon  put forward payment proposals to save Pesutto from bankruptcy.

Both deals reportedly came with a series of conditions including alleged requirements that Deeming was guaranteed preselection, and in Grugeon’s case a alleged clause that would stop Pesutto from retuning to the leadership role. The details of the proposals have been referred to Victoria’s anti-corruption body.

OUTinPerth does not suggest that either Deeming or Grugeon have done anything wrong, only that referrals have be made to the Victorian IBAC.

Latest

News

Calls for Safe Schools program to be reinstated in wake of assaults on gay men

0
The Labor government scaled back the program in 2020.
News

Life sentence for teenager who murdered Patrik Weiss

0
Weiss was killed in his Lockridge home in 2023 after arranging a sex meet up.
News

Perth teenagers behind Grindr attacks jailed

0
Five teenagers have been sent to detention after the court heard details of the violent attacks.
Culture

Review | ‘Never Have I Ever’ is a play for today

0
Deborah Frances-White's play is timely and hilarious.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Calls for Safe Schools program to be reinstated in wake of assaults on gay men

0
The Labor government scaled back the program in 2020.
News

Life sentence for teenager who murdered Patrik Weiss

0
Weiss was killed in his Lockridge home in 2023 after arranging a sex meet up.
News

Perth teenagers behind Grindr attacks jailed

0
Five teenagers have been sent to detention after the court heard details of the violent attacks.
Culture

Review | ‘Never Have I Ever’ is a play for today

0
Deborah Frances-White's play is timely and hilarious.
History

On This Gay Day | The Rocky Horror Show opened in London

0
After two previews, The Rocky Horror Show made its debut at the Royal Court’s 63-seat Upstairs Theatre on this day in 1973. The show was an instant success.

Calls for Safe Schools program to be reinstated in wake of assaults on gay men

OUTinPerth -
The Labor government scaled back the program in 2020.
Read more

Life sentence for teenager who murdered Patrik Weiss

OUTinPerth -
Weiss was killed in his Lockridge home in 2023 after arranging a sex meet up.
Read more

Perth teenagers behind Grindr attacks jailed

Graeme Watson -
Five teenagers have been sent to detention after the court heard details of the violent attacks.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture