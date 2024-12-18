Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Victorian Liberals will meet to consider welcoming back Moira Deeming

News

Victorian Liberals will meet on Friday to consider if they will invite MP Moira Deeming back into the parliamentary Liberal party.

Deeming was ousted by her colleagues in early 2023 after she helped organise the Let Women Speak rally from British provocateur Kellie Jay Keen. The women’s rights rally argued against the recognition of transgender women and was held outside the Victorian parliament. A group of Neo-Nazi’s appeared adjacent to the event.

Last week a Melbourne court found Victorian Liberal leader John Pesutto had defamed Deeming on five occasions when he argued that her alleged association with the groups at the rally had brought the party into disrepute.

He has been ordered to pay Deeming $300,000 in damages, and is also likely to be held responsible for millions of dollars of legal costs.

MP Moira Deeming.

The special meeting was ordered after a group of five MPs asked for the party room to considered readmitting Deeming.

MPs Bill Tilley, Richard Riordan, Renee Heath, Joe McCracken and Chris Crewther, who are all vocal supporters of Deeming issued a statement calling for her to be brought back into the fold.

“Liberal Party members, and indeed all Victorians, expect their elected Liberal members to act with integrity, and to do right by our colleagues as we would by the state.

“A vote for this motion would show that we take these expectations seriously.

“As a team we look forward to closing this sorry chapter for good and moving on rapidly and with decency and integrity.” the group said.

Deeming has publicly said that she is open to returning to the party room, whereas Pesutto has described it as an issue for the party room – but not one he supports.

Reports suggest that 10 of the 28 Victorian MPs are in favour of inviting Deeming back to the party room, but the numbers could change before Friday’s meeting.

At this stage the only item the group are meeting to discuss is the potential readmittance of Deeming, but some prominent Liberal identities are calling for Pesutto to resign as leader.

Sam Groth MP.

Sam Groth touted as potential leadership replacement

Following the judgement against Pesutto, Sam Groth tendered his resignation from Pesutto’s front bench team.

In a statement he said he “in good conscience, no longer continue to serve” in his role.

“My loyalty remains with the members of the Liberal Party, the people of my electorate of Nepean, and all Victorians,” he said.

“I will continue to represent them and work alongside my colleagues to develop the vision and policies we will take to the election in November 2026.”

Former federal politician Bronwyn Bishop has voiced her support for Groth to take over as leader.

Appearing on the Sky News program The Bolt Report, Bishop had high praise for the first term MP.

“I really do think is a stand out candidate who has behaved very well and that’s Mr Groff.” Bishop said, but noted the decision would be one for the Victorian MPs.

Groth is a former Tennis champion who was elected to parliament at the 2022 election, and soon after was appointed as Shadow Minister for Youth and Shadow Minister for Tourism.

Prior to his political career he worked for Channel Nine as a sports commentator and as the host of the program Postcards.

 

