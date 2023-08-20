Victorian police officers investigated for falsely claiming they’re non-binary

News | Filed under National Posted by admin

Victorian police officers have allegedly been caught out claiming to be non-binary just so they could access more money from a clothing allowance scheme.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed to The Guardian that seven male officers had recently been interviewed in relation to the concern. Victorian police began their investigation over concern was raised on social media in July and they noticed a sharp increase in the number of non-binary officers.

Female police officer can access around $1,300 more than their male counterparts in a clothing allowance scheme. The force’s Professional Standards team is looking into allegations that some male officers had submitted paperwork to officially register as being non-binary, so as to access the additional funds.

Chief commissioner, Shane Patton, has reportedly condemned the alleged behaviour in a statement to staff.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.