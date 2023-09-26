Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announces resignation

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has resigned after nine years in the leadership role.

The Premier made the shock announcement on Tuesday saying his last day on the job would be the today. He will also be leaving parliament immediately causing a by-election in his seat of Mulgrave.

Fronting the media Andrews said it had been “the honour and privilege of his life” to serve as the state’s premier and he described his government’s legacy as “getting things done”.

“It’s not an easy decision because as much as we’ve achieved together there’s so much more to do.

“But when it’s time, it’s time.” the premier said.

“To a certain extent, every waking moment is about the work and that takes a toll.

“To have been premier for nine years and the leader of my party for 13 years is a greater set of opportunities than I ever thought would be afforded to me, a kid from the country with only really an aspiration to do good, to work hard, to work with teams of people to perhaps make things better.”

Andrews said it would be up to others to judge the effectiveness of his leadership, but he was proud of the achievements of his government.

After winning government in 2014 the Andrews government was returned in 2018 and 2022 each time increasing their majority. During his reign Victoria saw the introduction of euthanasia legislation, increased support for the LGBTIQA+ community, world leading legislation in banning conversion therapy and the creation of a Minister for Equality and the first LGBTIQA+ commissioner, and the building of the Victorian Pride Centre.’

The Premier has faced both praise and criticism for Victoria’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the state’s long lock-down periods which were the longest in the world. Earlier this year the premier announced Victoria was pulling out of hosting the Commonwealth Games, citing unacceptable costs, but the decision still left the state with an expensive bill for an event that was not happening.

Deputy Premier Jacinta Allen is tipped to be the front-runner to be Andrew’s successor and has already announced her candidacy.

